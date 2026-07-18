Sign In
Search
Space

Space Force Boosts Ceiling For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 By $11.4 Billion

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Space Force Boosts Ceiling For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 By $11.4 Billion
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) has increased the ceiling of Phase 3, Lane 1 National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contracts by $11.4 billion to $17 billion and said on Friday that the additional funding would go to future task orders for rockets by United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX [SPCX], Stoke Space Technologies, Rocket Lab USA [RKLB], Impulse Space and Relativity Space's Relativity Federal subsidiary. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture. Friday's huge ceiling increase for…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Missile Defense

Hanwha Philly And TOTE Picked To Build MDA Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels

Army

Official: Army Could Make Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher Awards In August

Navy/USMC

GD NASSCO To Build Two New Sub Tenders

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: MQ-25, HASC Repubs, PA DIB, Green Wolf

Trending

At Least 15 F-35s “DD-250’ed” Since May 2025
Singularity, Startup Developing Low-Cost Air Defense Systems, Exits Stealth With $80 Million Round
L3Harris And Sierra Space Receive $1.75 Billion For SDA Tranche 3, Tracking Layer
Pentagon Suspends CMMC Phase II Plans, Cites Concerns With Compliance ‘Burdens’
Defense Watch: B-21 Crew, T-7 Delay, IBCS Test, Counter-Drone Guide, UGV Raise

Congress Updates

Congress

House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]

Congress

Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns

Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]

Congress

Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]

Unmanned Systems

CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million

The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume