Space Force Boosts Ceiling For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1 By $11.4 Billion

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) has increased the ceiling of Phase 3, Lane 1 National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contracts by $11.4 billion to $17 billion and said on Friday that the additional funding would go to future task orders for rockets by United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX [SPCX], Stoke Space Technologies, Rocket Lab USA [RKLB], Impulse Space and Relativity Space's Relativity Federal subsidiary. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture. Friday's huge ceiling increase for…