Official: Army Could Make Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher Awards In August

The Army may make awards for its Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) effort in August, a lead official has said. Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Army’s program acquisition executive for fires, provided the update, which follows recent industry demonstrations to assess individual components set to make up the CAML platform. “We’re actually just on the tail end of a number of demonstrations from vendors who are proposing the autonomous mobile platform, the AMP capability, and the munitions pallet capability and…