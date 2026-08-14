Anduril’s First Satellite On Orbit With Imaging Payloads

Anduril Industries last Thursday evening said its first satellite launched and reached orbit in July carrying three imaging payloads, and featured another first for the company, the use of its Lattice command and control to commission and task a spacecraft on orbit. ANDURIL-216’s payloads include a long-wave infrared sensor and two electro-optical sensors. The company has already received the first “calibrated” images from the sensors. “Space is a warfighting domain,” Anduril posted. “It can no longer be treated as a…