Army Seeks Industry’s Group 3 Offerings To Add Onto UAS Marketplace

The Army this week opened a call to industry as it looks to begin onboarding Group 3-sized drones onto its new “Amazon-like” UAS Marketplace. The Call for Solutions is intended to be open continuously over the next five years, according to the Army, as the service looks to find innovative, more mature Group 3 solutions to add to the digital storefront. “...The Army must rapidly identify, assess, and procure innovative, commercially available Group 3 UAS that are ready to field…