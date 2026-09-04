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Trump Picks Army Civil Works Chief Adam Telle As Service’s Acting Secretary

Matthew Beinart By
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Trump Picks Army Civil Works Chief Adam Telle As Service’s Acting Secretary
Adam Telle, 14th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, tours Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, April 30, 2026. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne)

President Trump has selected Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, to be the service’s acting secretary “effective immediately.” “He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all,” Trump said in a social media post announcing his decision. Telle will step into the role following the recent resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, as the selection bypasses Under Secretary Mike Obadal, the service’s current number two civilian leader.  "I am honored to have been selected by…

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