Trump Picks Army Civil Works Chief Adam Telle As Service’s Acting Secretary

President Trump has selected Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, to be the service’s acting secretary “effective immediately.” “He is a Great Patriot, who is respected by all,” Trump said in a social media post announcing his decision. Telle will step into the role following the recent resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, as the selection bypasses Under Secretary Mike Obadal, the service’s current number two civilian leader. "I am honored to have been selected by…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]