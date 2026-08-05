Army Details New Next-Gen C-sUAS Missile Effort, Aims For Unit Cost Below $150,000

The Army has detailed plans to rapidly develop another Next Generation Counter-Small UAS Missile (NGCM), aiming for a capability that costs less than $150,000 per unit and can integrate with the RTX [RTX] Raytheon unit's Coyote launcher. A new Request for Information notice lays out a goal to begin testing solutions that can defeat Group 2 and 3 drones by late fiscal year 2027, with the Army looking to buy at least 5,000 missiles. “The principal objectives for this effort…