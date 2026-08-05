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Army Details New Next-Gen C-sUAS Missile Effort, Aims For Unit Cost Below $150,000

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Details New Next-Gen C-sUAS Missile Effort, Aims For Unit Cost Below $150,000
U.S. Army Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System. Photo: RTX

The Army has detailed plans to rapidly develop another Next Generation Counter-Small UAS Missile (NGCM), aiming for a capability that costs less than $150,000 per unit and can integrate with the RTX [RTX] Raytheon unit's Coyote launcher.  A new Request for Information notice lays out a goal to begin testing solutions that can defeat Group 2 and 3 drones by late fiscal year 2027, with the Army looking to buy at least 5,000 missiles. “The principal objectives for this effort…

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