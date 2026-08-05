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Correll Confident In ‘Graceful Transition’ From Minuteman III To Sentinel

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Correll Confident In ‘Graceful Transition’ From Minuteman III To Sentinel
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of U.S. Navy Adm. Richard Correll, the head of U.S. Strategic Command, receiving a Minuteman III launch control center briefing from 12th Missile Squadron personnel at Malmstrom AFB, Mont. on Dec. 15, 2025.

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Adm. Richard Correll expressed confidence here the United States will smoothly transition from the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system to the Sentinel program, despite ongoing modernization challenges. “So, Minuteman III was designed for a decade. It’s been operating for nearly six decades,” Correll said to reporters Wednesday at STRATCOM’s annual Deterrence Symposium. “Our intercontinental ballistic missiles represent — I’ve said this before — the longest… continuous generation of combat…

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