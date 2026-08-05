Correll Confident In ‘Graceful Transition’ From Minuteman III To Sentinel

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Adm. Richard Correll expressed confidence here the United States will smoothly transition from the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system to the Sentinel program, despite ongoing modernization challenges. “So, Minuteman III was designed for a decade. It’s been operating for nearly six decades,” Correll said to reporters Wednesday at STRATCOM’s annual Deterrence Symposium. “Our intercontinental ballistic missiles represent — I’ve said this before — the longest… continuous generation of combat…