STRATCOM: Modernization Effort ‘Once-In-Every-Other-Generation’

OMAHA, Neb. — U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Commander Adm. Richard Correll said the United States is navigating a “once-in-every-other-generation” modernization effort as emerging technologies and a complex threat environment place greater urgency on decisions shaping the future nuclear deterrent. Giving opening remarks at STRATCOM’s annual Deterrence Symposium, Correll on Wednesday said the Pentagon is simultaneously recapitalizing all three legs of the nuclear triad. It is also modernizing nuclear command, control and communications, fielding advanced conventional capabilities and integrating artificial intelligence…