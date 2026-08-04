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Navy/USMC

Marines Plan Sole-Source Deal To Anduril For ACV C-sUAS Tech, Eye Initial Fielding In Early FY ‘27

Matthew Beinart By
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Marines Plan Sole-Source Deal To Anduril For ACV C-sUAS Tech, Eye Initial Fielding In Early FY ‘27
Anduril's Pulsar-Lite EW system. Photo: Anduril Industries

The Marine Corps has affirmed plans to award a sole-source deal to Anduril Industries to provide a counter-small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS) capability for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), with an aim to receive more 50 units over a 12-month period to support rapid integration.  Under the forthcoming contract, the Marine Corps would begin delivering Anduril’s Pulsar-Lite electronic warfare defeat system to units in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 as it looks to address an “urgent requirement…[that] enhances survivability…

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