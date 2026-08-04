Acquisition, Joint Venture Costs Send Net Income Down At Leidos In Second Quarter

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday posted lower earnings in the second quarter stemming from costs related to the acquisition earlier this year of an energy infrastructure company and the pending standup of a joint venture with Analogic in the security detection space. Net income fell 9 percent to $356 million, $2.81 earnings per share (EPS), from $393 million ($3.01 EPS) a year ago. Excluding the costs related to the ENTRUST acquisition, the pair up with Analogic, restructuring and other items, adjusted…
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Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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