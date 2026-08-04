Acquisition, Joint Venture Costs Send Net Income Down At Leidos In Second Quarter

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday posted lower earnings in the second quarter stemming from costs related to the acquisition earlier this year of an energy infrastructure company and the pending standup of a joint venture with Analogic in the security detection space. Net income fell 9 percent to $356 million, $2.81 earnings per share (EPS), from $393 million ($3.01 EPS) a year ago. Excluding the costs related to the ENTRUST acquisition, the pair up with Analogic, restructuring and other items, adjusted…