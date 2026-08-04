AE Industrial Partners Completes Acquisition Of Rocketdyne From L3Harris

The private equity firm AE Industrial partners on Tuesday said it has closed its $845 million acquisition of the rocket engine and space propulsion and electronics business of L3Harris Technologies [LHX]. The private equity firm will have a 60 percent stake in the Rocketdyne business and L3Harris will retain a 40 percent non-controlling interest. Kristin Houston, who led the Rocketdyne business at L3Harris, is now CEO of the $1 billion-plus company, which has about 1,300 employees and a heritage dating…
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Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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