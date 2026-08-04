AE Industrial Partners Completes Acquisition Of Rocketdyne From L3Harris

The private equity firm AE Industrial partners on Tuesday said it has closed its $845 million acquisition of the rocket engine and space propulsion and electronics business of L3Harris Technologies [LHX]. The private equity firm will have a 60 percent stake in the Rocketdyne business and L3Harris will retain a 40 percent non-controlling interest. Kristin Houston, who led the Rocketdyne business at L3Harris, is now CEO of the $1 billion-plus company, which has about 1,300 employees and a heritage dating…