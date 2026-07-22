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House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

Matthew Beinart By
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House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee member, during a hearing on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that would cover another $60 billion for defense. The lower chamber’s 216-212 vote to approve the NDAA followed two days of floor debate, which included adopting pieces of the SHIPS Act to bolster the domestic maritime industrial base and a reauthorization of the Defense Production Act (DPA) through 2031 “This…

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House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]

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