House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that would cover another $60 billion for defense. The lower chamber’s 216-212 vote to approve the NDAA followed two days of floor debate, which included adopting pieces of the SHIPS Act to bolster the domestic maritime industrial base and a reauthorization of the Defense Production Act (DPA) through 2031 “This…