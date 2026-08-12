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Boeing Developing New Ultra Low-Cost Seeker For Weapon Systems

Matthew Beinart By
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Boeing Developing New Ultra Low-Cost Seeker For Weapon Systems
Boeing’s Ultra Low-Cost Seeker sits mounted to a Beechcraft 1900 ahead of a captive carry test flight to evaluate baseline seeker target detection and tracking. (Photo by Chris Bishop, Boeing)

Boeing [BA] said this week it’s developing a new Ultra Low-Cost Seeker (ULCS) built with commercial off-the-shelf components modified for potential use on both offensive and defensive weapons. The company has detailed rapid testing efforts to date, with plans for multiple flight tests in 2027 “that more closely model end-use configurations.” “ULCS reflects a new approach to seeker architecture, manufacturability, and affordability -- designed to dramatically reduce per-unit costs and enable precision munition employment at scale across programs,” Boeing said…

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