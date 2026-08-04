JIATF-401 Beefs Up Counter-Drone e-Commerce Site With Contract To Kaizen

Since May, a software startup focused on improving user interfaces and experiences in application layers, has been under contract to expand and improve the Pentagon’s counter-drone marketplace to make it easier for vendors to showcase new solutions and government customers to make purchases and manage their orders and speed delivery to operators. The souped up Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Marketplace even includes an agentic artificial intelligence tool that allows security practitioners with limited counter-drone knowledge to input their budget, mission,…