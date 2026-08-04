Lockheed Martin Reports Successful Burst Test Of NGI’s Second-Stage Motor

The second stage solid rocket motor being developed for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) successfully completed a burst test, validating the strength of the motor and achieving an important milestone on the way to the missile defense system’s critical design review later this year, Lockheed Martin [LMT] said on Tuesday. The test involved filling the rocket motor case with a “carbon-fiber reinforced water vessel” that was inflated “beyond expected launch pressures,” withstanding the required loads before failure, validating the composite…
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The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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