Lockheed Martin Reports Successful Burst Test Of NGI’s Second-Stage Motor

The second stage solid rocket motor being developed for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) successfully completed a burst test, validating the strength of the motor and achieving an important milestone on the way to the missile defense system’s critical design review later this year, Lockheed Martin [LMT] said on Tuesday. The test involved filling the rocket motor case with a “carbon-fiber reinforced water vessel” that was inflated “beyond expected launch pressures,” withstanding the required loads before failure, validating the composite…