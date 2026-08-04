Space Force Awards Additional SB-AMTI Contracts, Including One To Rocket Lab

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded $615 million in Other Transaction Authority contracts for Space Based Airborne Moving Target Indication (SB-AMTI) to Rocket Lab [RKLB], STR LLC, and a company unnamed by SSC for "operational security" reasons, the command said on Tuesday. "Following the initial rapid-acquisition task order, this second task order zeroes in on two critical goals for the future of the SB-AMTI program: vendor base diversification, and the development and integration of multiple sensing technologies…