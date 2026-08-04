X-62A VISTA Used AI For Practice Air-To-Air Intercepts; Program To Integrate RTX Phantom Strike Radar

As the Air Force nears a possible downselect decision on Increment 2 of the service's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program this year, the Air Force Test pilot school and Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Skunk Works division said on Tuesday that the X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft (VISTA) conducted 27 air-to-air, artificial intelligence-enabled, practice intercepts of a T-38 target aircraft during eight flights of the X-62A in April. The X-62A used Lockheed Martin's Infrared Search and Track Legion pod during the "HAVE…