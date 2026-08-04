X-62A VISTA Used AI For Practice Air-To-Air Intercepts; Program To Integrate RTX Phantom Strike Radar

As the Air Force nears a possible downselect decision on Increment 2 of the service's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program this year, the Air Force Test pilot school and Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Skunk Works division said on Tuesday that the X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft (VISTA) conducted 27 air-to-air, artificial intelligence-enabled, practice intercepts of a T-38 target aircraft during eight flights of the X-62A in April. The X-62A used Lockheed Martin's Infrared Search and Track Legion pod during the "HAVE…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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