Firestorm Labs Details Participation In RIMPAC Manufacturing Assessment

Expeditionary manufacturing system provider Firestorm Labs used its containerized production cell to 3D print more than 1,000 parts during the biennial RIMPAC 2026 maritime exercise that concluded last week, the company said on Wednesday. Firestorm said RIMPAC was the first time its xCell platform was used in a maritime environment. The system was installed aboard the Navy’s USS Essex (LHD-2) amphibious assault ship as part of a larger networked advanced manufacturing exercise within RIMPAC and demonstrated the ability to operate…