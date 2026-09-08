AeroVironment Nabs First International Order For LOCUST Counter-Drone Laser System

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday said it has received an order worth more than $50 million for the first international sales of its LOCUST laser weapon system. The direct commercial sale from an undisclosed customer comes shortly after the company received its first production contract for LOCUST, a $465 million award from the Army for "dozens" of the systems under the Enduring-High Energy Laser program (Defense Daily, Sept. 2). The Army contract is the first for a high energy laser system…