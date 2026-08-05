PDW Eyes Supplying Parts To Support U.S. Production Of One Million Drones Annually

Performance Drone Works (PDW), which last week received a conditional loan commitment from the Defense Department to supercharge its capacity and capabilities for making key drone components, expects to support domestic production of one million small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) annually, the company’s chief executive said. The $820 million loan should be finalized in the next three to six months and at that point it will take about two years to further expand, boost capacity and acquire the talent to…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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