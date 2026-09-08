Pixxel Targets US Growth, New Sensing Tech With $100M Raise

Hyperspectral satellite startup Pixxel completed a $100 million funding raise that the company says will fuel its growth in the U.S. and expansion into sensing technologies beyond hyperspectral. Temasek and Seraphim led the round, which brings Pixxel’s total funding raised to $195 million. New investors 360 ONE Asset, IMM Investment, and existing investors Radical Ventures, growX ventures, and others also participated in the funding round announced Sept. 6. Pixxel was founded in 2019 and now operates six hyperspectral satellites in orbit. The…