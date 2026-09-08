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Stoke Space Raises $1 Billion As Startup Approaches First Launch

Cal Biesecker By
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Stoke Space Raises $1 Billion As Startup Approaches First Launch
Zenith liquid rocket engine developed by Stoke Space. Photo: Stoke Space

Stoke Space on Tuesday said it has raised $1 billion in a new funding round that will help support the first launch of its Nova rocket in early 2027 and continued development of a follow-on launch vehicle. The Series E round was co-led by Point72Ventures and Spark Capital. Stoke is targeting early 2027 for the orbital launch of its Nova Pathfinder rocket that is aimed at proving the core architecture, operational capabilities, and full reuse of technologies. The Pathfinder mission…

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