Stoke Space Raises $1 Billion As Startup Approaches First Launch

Stoke Space on Tuesday said it has raised $1 billion in a new funding round that will help support the first launch of its Nova rocket in early 2027 and continued development of a follow-on launch vehicle. The Series E round was co-led by Point72Ventures and Spark Capital. Stoke is targeting early 2027 for the orbital launch of its Nova Pathfinder rocket that is aimed at proving the core architecture, operational capabilities, and full reuse of technologies. The Pathfinder mission…
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House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]