EnduroSat and CACI to Build Vantor’s Pulse Smallsat Fleet

Vantor has selected EnduroSat and CACI to provide the satellite bus and payloads for its upcoming Pulse fleet, the company’s move into the smallsat imaging market. Bulgaria-based EnduroSat will build buses for the 24 satellites and CACI will provide the optical imaging payloads. Pulse satellites are expected to deploy between 2027 and 2029. Integration and testing will take place in the United States. Vantor announced the selection on Thursday during World Space Business Week. The Pulse satellites, which Vantor introduced plans for in April, will be 40-centimeter-class…
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