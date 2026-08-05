Capella, ICEYE US, And Umbra Receive NRO Commercial SAR Contracts

IonQ's [IONQ] Capella Space, ICEYE US, and Umbra have received Radar Commercial Augmentation (RCA) sole source contracts from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, the agency said on Wednesday. The contracts stem from the NRO's three phased Commercial Radar Capabilities (CRC) study effort, which began in January 2022 (Defense Daily, Jan. 20, 2022). Capella, ICEYE US, and Umbra were the only three companies out of an original five that passed CRC's modeling, simulation, and…