M1 Beats Out Bell For Army’s Flight School Next Award, Nabs 26-Year, $10 Billion Deal

The Army has picked M1 Support Services as the winner of its Flight School Next competition, awarding the company a contract worth up to $10 billion over the next 26 years to modernize rotary-wing pilot training. M1’s bid offering Robinson Helicopters’ R66 as the Army’s new primary training beat out Bell’s [TXT] proposal with its Bell 505 aircraft, after both had advanced in April to the final evaluation phase. “We are honored to be entrusted with this vital mission,” George…