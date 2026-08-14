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M1 Beats Out Bell For Army’s Flight School Next Award, Nabs 26-Year, $10 Billion Deal

Matthew Beinart By
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M1 Beats Out Bell For Army’s Flight School Next Award, Nabs 26-Year, $10 Billion Deal
Robinson Helicopters' R66, part of M1 Support Services' offering for the Army's Flight School Next competition. Photo: Robinson Helicopters.

The Army has picked M1 Support Services as the winner of its Flight School Next competition, awarding the company a contract worth up to $10 billion over the next 26 years to modernize rotary-wing pilot training. M1’s bid offering Robinson Helicopters’ R66 as the Army’s new primary training beat out Bell’s [TXT] proposal with its Bell 505 aircraft, after both had advanced in April to the final evaluation phase. “We are honored to be entrusted with this vital mission,” George…

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