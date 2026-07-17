Hanwha Philly And TOTE Picked To Build MDA Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels

The Hanwha Philly Shipyard and Vessel Construction manager (VCM) TOTE Services were selected to build the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels (MRIV), set to play a role in the Golden Dome missile defense program, officials announced Friday. Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, announced the award while speaking at the christening ceremony for the fourth of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) for the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), the Lone Star State. “It…