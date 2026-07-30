TOTE Sees New Marine Corps Landing Ship As A Three Yard Solution, Sure Bollinger and Fincantieri Will Get More Orders

TOTE Services LLC, the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ships (LSM), envisions the program as a “three shipyard solution” in order to provide up the 35 vessels and expects to eventually award more orders to the two shipyards the Navy directed them to start with. Earlier this month, the Navy awarded TOTE a $2.2 billion contract to be VCM and manage subcontracts for construction of up to eight initial LSMs. The contract includes…