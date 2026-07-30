Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

TOTE Sees New Marine Corps Landing Ship As A Three Yard Solution, Sure Bollinger and Fincantieri Will Get More Orders

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
TOTE Sees New Marine Corps Landing Ship As A Three Yard Solution, Sure Bollinger and Fincantieri Will Get More Orders
Representations of the Navy and Marine Corps' future Landing Ship Medium, derived from Damen Naval's LST-100 design landing ship transport design. (Image: U.S. Navy)

TOTE Services LLC, the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ships (LSM), envisions the program as a “three shipyard solution” in order to provide up the 35 vessels and expects to eventually award more orders to the two shipyards the Navy directed them to start with. Earlier this month, the Navy awarded TOTE a $2.2 billion contract to be VCM and manage subcontracts for construction of up to eight initial LSMs. The contract includes…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes

Army

Army Plans ISV-Heavy Production Decision In Second Half Of FY ‘27

Navy/USMC

HII Nabs $25 Billion Of New Submarine Contract

Air Force

USAF Looking at ISR Niches for Group 2 and Group 3 Drones

Trending

Air Force Leadership And AETC Consult On Uses For Future F-35As Delivered Without Radars
Space Force Awards ESS Mission Planning App To Sphinx Defense
Defense Watch: F-35 Spares, SPEAR Integration, C-UAS and UAS News, $5B for AI
Boeing Divesting Stake In Joint Venture With Quantum Expertise
Missile Business Leads Lockheed Martins Second Quarter Results Higher

Congress Updates

Congress

U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]

Congress

White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]

Congress

House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]

Congress

Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding

Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume