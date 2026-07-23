Missile Business Leads Lockheed Martins Second Quarter Results Higher

Higher sales of air defense interceptors and a surface-to-surface missile, coupled with the absence of losses on several contracts that hit the company a year ago, helped drive revenue and earnings growth at Lockheed Martin [LMT] in the second quarter, the company reported on Thursday. The company’s Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) segment posted strong double-digit top and bottom-line increases on the strength of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptor programs, and the…