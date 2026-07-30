HII Turns In Strong Second Quarter On Carrier Work, Assault Ships, JVs

HII [HII] on Thursday posted strong second quarter results driven by double-digit sales gains across its shipbuilding segments and impressive operating earnings related to its work on aircraft carriers and joint ventures in the nuclear and environmental markets. Net income soared 37 percent to $208 million, $5.27 earnings per share (EPS), from $152 million (3.86 EPS) a year ago, beating consensus estimates by $1.44 per share. Sales increased 11 percent to $3.4 billion from $3.1 billion. Operating income was higher…