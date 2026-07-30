HII Turns In Strong Second Quarter On Carrier Work, Assault Ships, JVs

HII [HII] on Thursday posted strong second quarter results driven by double-digit sales gains across its shipbuilding segments and impressive operating earnings related to its work on aircraft carriers and joint ventures in the nuclear and environmental markets. Net income soared 37 percent to $208 million, $5.27 earnings per share (EPS), from $152 million (3.86 EPS) a year ago, beating consensus estimates by $1.44 per share. Sales increased 11 percent to $3.4 billion from $3.1 billion. Operating income was higher…
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U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
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