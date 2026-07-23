Boeing Divesting Stake In Joint Venture With Quantum Expertise

IBM [IBM] on Thursday said it agreed to acquire HRL Laboratories, LLC, a joint venture between Boeing [BA] and General Motors [GM], to strengthen its capabilities in quantum computing. Deal terms were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter. HRL has expertise in silicon-spin qubit engineering, quantum sensing and materials. The Malibu, Calif.-based company also has expertise in sensors, high-speed and high-power communications, electronics, advanced manufacturing and materials science.…