Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns

Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach the 60 votes needed to move forward, with Democrats having cited opposition to supporting the defense policy legislation amid the Trump administration's ongoing military action against Iran. “The president is waging an unauthorized war, defying bipartisan majorities in Congress, refusing to level with the American people about the cost, the…