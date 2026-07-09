Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do

FORT BENNING, Ga.—The task force overseeing the Pentagon’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) efforts is demonstrating progress with new software designed to enable expendable Bumblebee drones to autonomously detect, interdict and smash into small adversary drones in the air but further development of the technology is needed before it is ready for production, according to operators and Army officials. Perennial Autonomy, a relatively new entrant in the defense market, is upgrading its Bumblebee drone to become an artificial intelligence-enabled C-UAS weapon…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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