Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do

FORT BENNING, Ga.—The task force overseeing the Pentagon’s counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) efforts is demonstrating progress with new software designed to enable expendable Bumblebee drones to autonomously detect, interdict and smash into small adversary drones in the air but further development of the technology is needed before it is ready for production, according to operators and Army officials. Perennial Autonomy, a relatively new entrant in the defense market, is upgrading its Bumblebee drone to become an artificial intelligence-enabled C-UAS weapon…