Elroy Air Demonstrates Multiple Unattended Delivery Modes With Cargo Drone

Elroy Air on Wednesday said it recently demonstrated three modes of autonomous cargo delivery for the Army using the company’s fixed-wing hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The demonstration at the company’s California headquarters included two payload drops in a single flight on July 15 of a 68-pound payload in a close-in hover and a 70-pound release from 65 feet during forward flight without personnel required at the delivery points. A separate ground delivery involved the aircraft releasing the payload…