Aerospace, Shipbuilding Drive Strong Second Quarter At General Dynamics

General Dynamics [GD] on Wednesday reported strong second quarter results led by its business jet and aircraft services, and shipbuilding segments, which both delivered double-digit top and bottom-line increases. Net income rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, $4.24 earnings per share (EPS), from $1 billion ($3.74 EPS) a year ago, beating consensus estimates by 28 cents EPS. Sales increased 8 percent to $14.1 billion from $13 billion a year ago. Sales were up 10 percent at Marine Systems on the…