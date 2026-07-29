Leonardo DRS To Acquire Data Fusion Company Raft For $450 Million

Leonardo DRS [DRS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Raft LLC for $450 million in cash that adds capabilities in open architecture software around data fusion and artificial intelligence to enhance situational awareness for customers. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals. Raft’s software is used for autonomous multi-domain data fusion from disparate sensors for real-time situational awareness to improve decision-making on the battlefield. The company’s platform is being…
Recommended
AV Teams With Applied Intuition In Pursuit Of Army’s Launched Effects Opportunities
Trending
Congress Updates
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
Job Feed
-
Senior Accountant
Gaston College - Belmont, NC
-
Systems Engineer, Senior (SM-2 / SM-3 Safety)
Basic Commerce & Industries Inc - Dahlgren,
-
CRNA
Lake Geneva, WI - $182,000 - $311,000 - Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center - Lake Geneva, WI - Lake Geneva, WI
-
Manufacturing Engineer
Monticello Partners - Euless, TX