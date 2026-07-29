Leonardo DRS To Acquire Data Fusion Company Raft For $450 Million

Leonardo DRS [DRS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Raft LLC for $450 million in cash that adds capabilities in open architecture software around data fusion and artificial intelligence to enhance situational awareness for customers. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals. Raft’s software is used for autonomous multi-domain data fusion from disparate sensors for real-time situational awareness to improve decision-making on the battlefield. The company’s platform is being…