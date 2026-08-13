Lockheed Martin Reports $140 Million In Tariff Refunds; Other Primes Haven’t Quantified Payback

In the latest round of quarterly financial filings, Lockheed Martin [LMT] was the only one of the top U.S. defense contractors to report a specific dollar receipt--$140 million through the first half of 2026—for court-ordered refunds related to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in 2025 that the Supreme Court in February ruled were unauthorized. Lockheed Martin’s second quarter 10-Q report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not say if it has additional refund claims outstanding. For now,…