Deep Elected To General Dynamics Board

Danny Deep, president of General Dynamics [GD] since December 2025, has been elected to the company’s board of directors, GD said on Thursday. Deep, 56, has been with the company more than 20 years and had been executive vice president for global operations before becoming president last year (Defense Daily, Dec. 5, 2025). Deep has strong operational credentials having earlier led GD’s Combat Systems segment and its Land Systems business. On GD’s quarterly earnings calls, Deep typically provides a deeper…