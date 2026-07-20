Trump Tries Tightening Defense Contractors Access To Strategic Materials Sourced From Adversaries

President Donald Trump on Monday issued an executive order directing the Defense Department to restrict waivers sought by defense contractors when sourcing critical materials from adversary nations, specifically China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. The July 20 directive would still allow the Secretary of Defense and the military secretaries to issue waivers if a defense prime or subcontractor provides a plan for mitigating their reliance on covered materials from adversary nations, or if any of the secretaries get permission from…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]