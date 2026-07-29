AV Teams With Applied Intuition In Pursuit Of Army’s Launched Effects Opportunities

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Wednesday announced a strategic teaming agreement to integrate its Mayhem 10 platform with Applied Intuition’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and strike software, aimed at pursuing the Army’s Launched Effects opportunities. AV said the partnership is designed to enable Mayhem 10’s ability for “autonomous collaborative hunter-killer and swarm operations in contested environments.” “Under the supervision of a single operator, the integrated solution will enable teams of Mayhem 10 to autonomously find, fix, track, target and engage targets…