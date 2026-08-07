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Air Force Looking For Drone Production In Remote, Forward Locations

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Looking For Drone Production In Remote, Forward Locations
Pictured is a Ukrainian Ministry of Defense photo of a LITAVR drone by F-Drones. Named for a Cossack drone, LITAVR is a Shahed interceptor that can reach speeds of more than 200 miles per hour and a range of more than 40 miles.

The Air Force is soliciting ideas from companies on their capacity to build Group 1 and Group 2 drones at remote, forward sites and to scale up that production. Group 1 drones weigh up to 20 pounds, Group 2 between 21 and 55 pounds. The Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office "is conducting market research analysis to identify existing solutions for an on-demand manufacturing capability for ready-to-fly Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs), purpose-built attritable systems, first person view drone build kits, counter…

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