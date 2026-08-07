Air Force Looking For Drone Production In Remote, Forward Locations

The Air Force is soliciting ideas from companies on their capacity to build Group 1 and Group 2 drones at remote, forward sites and to scale up that production. Group 1 drones weigh up to 20 pounds, Group 2 between 21 and 55 pounds. The Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office "is conducting market research analysis to identify existing solutions for an on-demand manufacturing capability for ready-to-fly Unmanned Aerial Systems (UASs), purpose-built attritable systems, first person view drone build kits, counter…