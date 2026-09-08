Ukrainian AI-Enabled Drone Strikes Have Jumped 10-Fold This Year, MoD Says

The number of Ukrainian artificial intelligence (AI)-guided drone strikes has jumped tenfold this year, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Brave1, Ukraine's defense technology accelerator. The Ministry of Defense and Brave1 have run "large-scale" first person view (FPV) trials with autonomous guidance in which each drone had to fly two kilometers and "detect and acquire a moving target--a lightly armored vehicle--from at least 500 meters away," the MoD said on Tuesday. "It then had hit the target…