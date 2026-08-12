Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Airspace Awareness System For Drones With Commercial Partners

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and commercial partners recently demonstrated a commercially-developed system for detecting and tracking drones in local areas using existing wireless infrastructure and plans to offer the solution on subscription basis in 2027. The NetSense Airspace Awareness-as-a-Service System was demonstrated in Miami last month and pilot deployments are planned for this year and early 2027, Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday. The company said the first deployments are being reserved for “customers that urgently need the capability.” The open architecture…
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The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
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The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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