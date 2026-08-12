Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Airspace Awareness System For Drones With Commercial Partners

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and commercial partners recently demonstrated a commercially-developed system for detecting and tracking drones in local areas using existing wireless infrastructure and plans to offer the solution on subscription basis in 2027. The NetSense Airspace Awareness-as-a-Service System was demonstrated in Miami last month and pilot deployments are planned for this year and early 2027, Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday. The company said the first deployments are being reserved for “customers that urgently need the capability.” The open architecture…