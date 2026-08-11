Stratom Details Team Delivering TALUS Prototype For Army’s Project Sustainment

Stratom has said its team supporting its work on the Army’s “Project Sustainment” effort to deliver unmanned ground vehicles for supply distribution includes military vehicle manufacturer ND Defense and autonomy supplier Forterra. The team, which also includes GS Engineering and Waltonen Engineering, will provide the Tactical Autonomous Logistics Utility System (TALUS), which Stratom described as a multi-mission capability set developed to close logistics gaps between Brigade Support Areas and dispersed forward units.” “...Stratom is leading overall solution integration, ND Defense…