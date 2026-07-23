RTX Powers To Strong Second Quarter On Broad Strength

RTX [RTX] on Thursday posted strong top and bottom-line results driven by gains across its operating segments, and the company again raised sales and earnings guidance for 2026. Net income increased 29 percent to $2.1 billion, $1.57 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.7 billion ($1.22 EPS) a year ago. Excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and restructuring costs, adjusted earnings were up 21 percent to $1.89 EPS, which beat consensus estimates of $1.67 EPS. Segment operating margin increased 1.1 percent to 12.2…
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Congress Updates
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
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