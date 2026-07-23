RTX Powers To Strong Second Quarter On Broad Strength

RTX [RTX] on Thursday posted strong top and bottom-line results driven by gains across its operating segments, and the company again raised sales and earnings guidance for 2026. Net income increased 29 percent to $2.1 billion, $1.57 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.7 billion ($1.22 EPS) a year ago. Excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and restructuring costs, adjusted earnings were up 21 percent to $1.89 EPS, which beat consensus estimates of $1.67 EPS. Segment operating margin increased 1.1 percent to 12.2…