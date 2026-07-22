Ainsworth: Launch of 500 U.S. Space Force Satellites Planned By End Of 2027

By the end of next year, U.S. Space Force (USSF) is planning a multi-fold increase in the service's launches and its number of orbiting satellites. Last week, Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) announced an increase in the ceiling of Phase 3, Lane 1 National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contracts by $11.4 billion to $17 billion-- additional funding to go to future task orders for rockets by launch service providers (LSPs) United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX [SPCX], Blue Origin, Stoke…