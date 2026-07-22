Ainsworth: Launch of 500 U.S. Space Force Satellites Planned By End Of 2027

By the end of next year, U.S. Space Force (USSF) is planning a multi-fold increase in the service's launches and its number of orbiting satellites. Last week, Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) announced an increase in the ceiling of Phase 3, Lane 1 National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contracts by $11.4 billion to $17 billion-- additional funding to go to future task orders for rockets by launch service providers (LSPs) United Launch Alliance (ULA), SpaceX [SPCX], Blue Origin, Stoke…
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Congress Updates
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]