American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation Expands Indiana Industrial Hub, Adds New Tenants

The American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) has expanded its industrial hub in Indiana that is focused on attracting companies in the national security space, adding 400 acres to the original 1,000 and two more tenants. Advanced manufacturing company SPINNER North America and iRocket, which is developing reusable rockets, solid rocket motors and interceptors, will operate at ACMI’s National Security Industrial Hub and Munitions Campus in Bloomfield, Ind., near Naval Surface Warfare Center—Crane Division. SPINNER, whose parent company is…