American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation Expands Indiana Industrial Hub, Adds New Tenants

The American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) has expanded its industrial hub in Indiana that is focused on attracting companies in the national security space, adding 400 acres to the original 1,000 and two more tenants. Advanced manufacturing company SPINNER North America and iRocket, which is developing reusable rockets, solid rocket motors and interceptors, will operate at ACMI’s National Security Industrial Hub and Munitions Campus in Bloomfield, Ind., near Naval Surface Warfare Center—Crane Division. SPINNER, whose parent company is…
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Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]