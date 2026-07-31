DoD Makes Potential $820 Million Loan Commitment To Drone Company To Mass Produce Components

Flexing new authorities to dramatically increase its loan commitments, the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has made a conditional loan commitment of up to $820 million to Performance Drone Works (PDW) to expand domestic manufacturing to build high volumes of key drone components to mitigate vulnerabilities and choke points in the supply chain. PDW said it will focus on propulsion, power and control, vision systems and other enabling technologies. Loans to more drone companies are in the works. “PDW…