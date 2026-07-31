DoD Makes Potential $820 Million Loan Commitment To Drone Company To Mass Produce Components

Flexing new authorities to dramatically increase its loan commitments, the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has made a conditional loan commitment of up to $820 million to Performance Drone Works (PDW) to expand domestic manufacturing to build high volumes of key drone components to mitigate vulnerabilities and choke points in the supply chain. PDW said it will focus on propulsion, power and control, vision systems and other enabling technologies. Loans to more drone companies are in the works. “PDW…
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U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
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