Space Force Awards Contracts Worth Up To $981 Million For Test And Training Technologies

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded contracts to 15 companies for advanced technologies for test and training--contracts that could be worth a total of $981 million over the next decade, SSC said on Friday. The awards from the office of Col. Corey Klopstein, SSC's program acquisition executive for infrastructure, come under the National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology & Engineering – Space Test and Range (NITE-STAR) program, which is to develop "advanced test and training…