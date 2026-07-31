Sign In
Search
Air Force

GAO Advises USAF To Delay Production Decision For B-52 CERP Until Service Analyzes Cost Growth, Schedule Delays

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
GAO Advises USAF To Delay Production Decision For B-52 CERP Until Service Analyzes Cost Growth, Schedule Delays
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-52H taking off from Minot AFB, N.D. on June 17.

As the B-52 fleet of 75 bombers enters its seventh decade of service, most of the aircraft's modernization efforts--worth more than $20 billion--are facing risks, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, which advises the Air Force to delay a production decision for the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) until the program analyzes recent cost growth and schedule delays in order to understand the risks behind approving CERP production. That production decision is not scheduled until the first…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

CACI Nabs $500 Million JIATF-401 Deal To Supply C-UAS Capabilities

Navy/USMC

TOTE Sees New Marine Corps Landing Ship As A Three Yard Solution, Sure Bollinger and Fincantieri Will Get More Orders

Air Force

Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes

Army

Army Plans ISV-Heavy Production Decision In Second Half Of FY ‘27

Trending

CACI Nabs $500 Million JIATF-401 Deal To Supply C-UAS Capabilities
Air Force Budget Has T-7A Funding “Wedge” To Account For Any EMD Changes
L3Harris Pauses IPO Of Missile Solutions Business, Says Market Undervalues
Air Force Leadership And AETC Consult On Uses For Future F-35As Delivered Without Radars
Defense Watch: F-35 Spares, SPEAR Integration, C-UAS and UAS News, $5B for AI

Congress Updates

Congress

U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says

The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]

Congress

White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA

The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]

Congress

House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0

The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]

Congress

Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding

Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume