Pentagon Seeks Bomber Prototypes In Drone Dominance Program

The Pentagon's $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program (DDP) plans to award $32 million for "reusable bomber/dropper" prototypes--with "additional orders planned"--in the latest instance of DoD's affordable drone push. "One-way attack systems are critical to close combat, but warfighters also need additional strike capability that is low-cost, scalable, and backed by a resilient supply chain," the DDP said on Tuesday in a "Phase 2.5" Request for Solutions for "Mission C." Mission A of Phase 2.0--also known as Gauntlet II--has focused on…